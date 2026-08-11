TINY MONSTER HAVEN Creature Collector Launches on Steam

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TINY MONSTER HAVEN, a creature-collecting game designed to run at the bottom of a desktop screen, has launched on Steam. Developed by Lodeman of Digging Dino, the game casts players as caretakers of more than 50 monsters, blending farming, cooking, turn-based battles and mini-games into an idle-friendly format.

Monsters At Work

You have been entrusted with your very own 'Monster Haven'! Make your monsters strong with special crops and meals, and eventually they start to actively help out … even while you're away. Each monster can contribute in different ways: Some water and pollinate your crops, while others help out with the harvest. Certain monsters even cook meals for your team – adding a layer of optimization and light automation to the game.

Wild monsters regularly offer short battles or mini-games – rewarding you with Monster Essence. This special resource is used to power up your monsters by teaching them new moves and evolving them – and it also lets you unlock new monster eggs for your Haven. Once your monsters grow strong enough, you can take them on a small RPG-style adventure across various towns and routes – challenging NPCs and Elemental Gurus with the goal of becoming the grand tournament champion!

Tiny Monster Haven: It's A Vibe

Of course, there are also plenty of opportunities to chill and unwind. You can spend your earnings on a variety of pretty decorations and useful items in the merchant shop. From vibrant trees and flowers to exquisite fountains, there are many ways to express your inner landscape designer. As you progress through the mini-campaign, more decorations become available – rewarding the time and effort spent building up your monster team.

'I have always been a huge fan of the old Tiny Chao Garden mini-games in Sonic Advance. After discovering Rusty's Retirement, I thought it would be really cool to combine the idea of a monster-taming game with elements of Tiny Chao – all while the game sits at the bottom of your screen. I was already working on a monster-taming RPG, and I realized that this would be a great mix of different gameplay mechanics – all of which I was passionate about. Thus, Tiny Monster Haven was born.'

– Lodeman, Solo Developer, Digging Dino

Key Features

* Cozy, idle-friendly creature collector that runs at the bottom of your screen.

* Relaxed progression that blends idle gameplay with rewarding hands-on moments.

* Day/night cycles and seasons, with certain monsters appearing only at specific times.

* Mini RPG-style adventure with NPC battles and Elemental Gurus.

* Raise and care for monsters while they actively help manage your Haven.

* Grow crops and cook meals to improve your monsters' stats and abilities.

* Engage in turn-based battles and mini-games, with automated or manual options.

* Earn Monster Essence to unlock monster eggs, moves, and evolutions.

* Expand your Haven with new areas, decorations, and items.

Pricing & Availability

Tiny Monster Haven is now available on Steam for $7.19 – a 10% discount. On August 18, the game will return to its original retail price of $7.99. A bundle with Valorware's Boil Cabbage Make Soup will be on sale starting tomorrow – discounted by 10% as well.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3669020/Tiny_Monster_Haven

About The Developer

Founded in 2025, Digging Dino is a small indie studio based in Belgium with a love for nostalgic pixel art RPGs. To learn more about Tiny Monster Haven and Digging Dino, please stop by the official Discord server here: https://discord.com/invite/xFufUvx4je.

TINY MONSTER HAVEN is also featured in a bundle with Valorware's BOIL CABBAGE MAKE SOUP, which launches separately and carries its own discount. The game is available on Steam at a temporary reduced price before returning to its standard cost.

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