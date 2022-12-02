TICKET TO PARADISE Sets Peacock Streaming Debut

Peacock has announced Universal Pictures Ticket to Paradise will stream exclusively on Peacock starting December 9, 2022.

Ticket to Paradise is the latest addition to Peacock growing library of iconic films, including Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, Halloween Ends, Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, Vengeance, Brian and Charles and The Black Phone.

About Ticket to Paradise

Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, writer of the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films) from his script with Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan (Darkest Hour, The Danish Girl) and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables) for Working Title, by Sarah Harvey (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, co-producer In Bruges), by Deborah Balderstone (Palm Beach, Gone), by George Clooney and Oscar® winner Grant Heslov (Argo, The Midnight Sky) for Smokehouse Pictures and by Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (both co-executive producers, the Homecoming series) for Red Om Films.

The film will also be available to own on digital December 9, 2022 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD December 13, 2022.