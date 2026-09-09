THIS IS BUZZ Documentary by Mark Pellington to Tour Theaters

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THIS IS BUZZ, an experimental and music-driven documentary from filmmaker Mark Pellington, is set to tour theaters this fall in a series of screenings, many featuring Pellington in person.

The film illustrates the story of the MTV slice-of-life docuseries BUZZ, which ran for only 13 episodes in 1990. The show took an experimental approach to uncovering often undiscussed corners of global life, tackling specific subjects with each entry through fast-paced edits that gave it an avant-garde feel. According to the release, this dream-like, almost subliminal feel pre-dated the media oversaturation felt today through platforms like TikTok and Instagram. RuPaul was the show's host. THIS IS BUZZ is directed by Mark Pellington, whose feature film credits include THE MOTHMAN PROPHECIES and I MELT WITH YOU.

Screening Tour (to-date)

September 12th // San Diego, CA // The Digital Gym — w/ Pellington in-person; curated program of his music videos

September 13th // Los Angeles, CA // Braindead Studios — w/ Pellington in-person

September 14th // Santa Ana, CA // The Frida — w/ Pellington in-person; curated program of his music videos

September 15th // Long Beach, CA // Arts Theatre — w/ Pellington in-person; curated program of his music videos

September 21st // Winchester, VA // Alamo Drafthouse — w/ Pellington in-person

September 24-25th // Kansas City, KS // Atlas9 — w/ Pellington in-person; immersive installation & screening event

October 3rd // Indianapolis, IN // Living Room Theaters — w/ Pellington in-person

October 4th // St. Louis, MO // Arkadin Cinema & Bar — w/ Pellington in-person; paired with The Mothman Prophecies

October 5th // Davenport, IA // The Last Picture House — w/ Pellington in-person

October 11th // Birmingham, AL // Sidewalk Cinema — w/ Pellington in-person

October 14th // Atlantic Highlands, NJ // Smodcastle Cinemas — w/ Pellington in-person

October 18th // Baltimore, MD // SNF Parkway Theatre — w/ Pellington in-person; curated program of his music videos

October 20th // San Francisco, CA // The Roxie — w/ Pellington in-person

October 22nd // Los Angeles, CA // Harmony Gold — w/ Pellington in-person; premiere event

** WEEKLONG RUN ** October 23rd // Los Angeles, CA // Laemmle North Hollywood — w/ Pellington in-person at select screenings

** WEEKLONG RUN ** November 6th // New York, NY // Low Cinemas — w/ Pellington in-person at select screenings

November 20th // Portland, OR // PAM CUT Theatre

About Mark Pellington

Mark Pellington is an award-winning American filmmaker. He worked at pioneering video channel MTV from 1983–1990, winning awards as a promo producer and co-creating the seminal landmark TV image documentary series BUZZ. His video for Pearl Jam's 'Jeremy' won four MTV awards in 1993, including Best Director and Video of the Year. Pellington began directing feature films, including Going All the Way (1997), starring Ben Affleck and Rachel Weisz, Arlington Road (1999), starring Tim Robbins and Jeff Bridges, as well as The Mothman Prophecies (2002), starring Richard Gere.

Pellington has also created over 100 iconic music videos and worked with such musical artists as U2, U2 ZOO TV, Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen, INXS, Alice In Chains, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Cage the Elephant, Linkin Park, Echosmith, The Fray, Dave Matthews, Michael Jackson, Public Enemy, Moby, Flaming Lips, Nada Surf, Damian Marley, Chelsea Wolfe and many more. He won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the MVPA for videos in 2002.

Credits

Written & directed by: Mark Pellington

Featuring: William S. Burroughs, The Edge, Jenny Holzer, Jaron Lanier, Malcolm McLaren, Timothy Leary, William Gibson, RuPaul

Produced by: Eb George, Liza Hughes

Co-produced by: Ian Tellechea

Executive produced by: Chris Gore, Paul Rachman, Kevin McLeod, Ted Hope, Jax Deluca, Eric Kohn, Adam Abdalla, Judy McGrath, Josh Braun

Edited by: Mairi Utnoand

VFX by: Fred Salkind

Sound by: Andy Milburn, Andy Snavely

Film projections by: Julia Hayward

A Prolific Films and Kiln Pictures production, in association with Imaginary Content, Backstroke, Orange Crush, and Triple E

TRT: 95 min

Language: English

Country: US

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