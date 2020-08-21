THE X-FILES Theme Song Gets Lyrics in New Cast Video

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson participated in the fundraiser project.

The cast of The X-Files, including David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, have reunited virtually to record a special version of the show's famous theme tune - with lyrics, for the first time - to benefit the World Central Kitchen.

Learn the new lyrics in the video below!

Inspired by a desire to do something positive during lockdown for people who have been affected by the pandemic, series executive producer Frank Spotnitz devised a challenge for THE X-FILES fandom to write bespoke lyrics for the show's famous instrumental theme tune, and mobilised cast members and the creative team to sing the winning lyrics in a video compilation recorded from their homes.

Written by fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca MacDonald, the song has been recorded via video calls with 33 members of THE X-FILES cast and team, including David Duchovny (Fox Mulder), Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), Robert Patrick (John Doggett), Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes), James Pickens Jr (Alvin Kersh), Laurie Holden (Marita Covarrubias), William B. Davis (Cigarette-Smoking Man), Nicholas Lea (Alex Krycek), Cary Elwes (Brad Follmer), alongside the show's creator Chris Carter, executive producer-writer Vince Gilligan, composer Mark Snow, director Michelle Maclaren and many others. The video was produced by Frank Spotnitz and Avi Quijada, and edited by Quijada.

With so many people going hungry due to the pandemic, the video intends to raise funds for World Central Kitchen, an organisation that focuses on assisting communities in crisis, providing a hot meal when it's needed most and creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty. The video, which is hosted on Youtube includes a donate button and a message from Spotnitz outlining the work that the charity does.

Series creator Chris Carter said; "We wanted to gather THE X-FILES family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world. And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most."

Spotnitz added; "During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get THE X-FILES gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune - which had never been done before.

It has been quite an amazing and amusing ride to put together this complex project and we're honored that so many of our wonderful cast members and team have taken part. It's been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people, but also to help a worthwhile cause."

View More TV Stories Related Articles