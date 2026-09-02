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THE WIDOWER: 'TIL DEATH DO US PART Trailer and Key Art to Debut

Chris Smith directs the documentary, produced by Library Films and NBC News Studios.

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THE WIDOWER: 'TIL DEATH DO US PART Trailer and Key Art to Debut

'TIL DEATH DO US PART premieres September 30, 2026. The documentary is directed by Chris Smith and produced by Library Films and NBC News Studios.

In the documentary, a journalist and a detective uncover the truth about a killer whose charm masked a trail of failed marriages and suspicious deaths.

About the Documentary

Director: Chris Smith

Executive Producers: Liz Cole, Andy Berg, Elizabeth Fischer, Dan Slepian

Producers: Liam Epstein, Kimberley Ferdinando

Production Companies: Library Films, NBC News Studios

Format: Documentary Film

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