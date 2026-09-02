THE WIDOWER: 'TIL DEATH DO US PART Trailer and Key Art to Debut
Chris Smith directs the documentary, produced by Library Films and NBC News Studios.
By: Rachel Stone
'TIL DEATH DO US PART premieres September 30, 2026. The documentary is directed by Chris Smith and produced by Library Films and NBC News Studios.
In the documentary, a journalist and a detective uncover the truth about a killer whose charm masked a trail of failed marriages and suspicious deaths.
About the Documentary
Director: Chris Smith
Executive Producers: Liz Cole, Andy Berg, Elizabeth Fischer, Dan Slepian
Producers: Liam Epstein, Kimberley Ferdinando
Production Companies: Library Films, NBC News Studios
Format: Documentary Film
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