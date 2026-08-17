THE WALL to Mark 100th Episode on NBC With Ellie & Nick

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'The Wall' celebrates its 100th episode airing Monday, Aug. 24 on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Episode 609 - 'Ellie & Nick' premieres Monday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

In celebration of the 100th episode, Ellie, a dance teacher from Arkansas, honored her late grandfather by baking 600 pies and raising more than $20,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Now she and her husband, Nick, vie for a life-changing win.

'The Wall' continues to change lives through its cash prizes, giving away over $35 million to date. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, 'The Wall' is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players' winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team's total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly trust their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings.

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