 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE WALL to Mark 100th Episode on NBC With Ellie & Nick

Arkansas dance teacher Ellie honored her late grandfather by baking 600 pies for Make-A-Wish before competing.

By:
THE WALL to Mark 100th Episode on NBC With Ellie & Nick

'The Wall' celebrates its 100th episode airing Monday, Aug. 24 on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Episode 609 - 'Ellie & Nick' premieres Monday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

In celebration of the 100th episode, Ellie, a dance teacher from Arkansas, honored her late grandfather by baking 600 pies and raising more than $20,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Now she and her husband, Nick, vie for a life-changing win.

'The Wall' continues to change lives through its cash prizes, giving away over $35 million to date. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, 'The Wall' is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players' winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team's total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly trust their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings.

Recent Articles
NBC Sets Primetime Schedule with AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR National Finals
8/5/2026
Jaafar Jackson Talks Continuing Michael Jackson's Legacy
Jaafar Jackson Talks Continuing Michael Jackson's Legacy
8/13/2026
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
8/14/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $133
More Hot Shows Discounts