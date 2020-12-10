THE VOICE Announces Special Finale Performances

Superstar recording artists Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, JP Saxe, Julia Michaels, Keith Urban, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly ft. Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dior are set to perform on the live two-hour Tuesday, Dec. 15 season finale (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice."

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are also set to perform in addition to a special holiday performance of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" featuring the Top 20.

The top 5 finalists will perform on Monday, Dec. 14 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT), and the winner will be revealed on the two-hour live telecast on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

One of the five finalists - Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan from Team Blake, Desz from Team Kelly, John Holiday from Team Legend and Carter Rubin from Team Gwen - will be crowned the winner.

Dan + Shay will return to "The Voice" to perform their self-penned original "Take Me Home for Christmas," which recently topped the iTunes all-genre holiday chart.

Jason Derulo will perform a medley of his hits "Take You Dancing" and "Savage Love." "In these times, we all need a song that's going to uplift us," said Derulo of his latest single. "Hopefully 'Take You Dancing' can be a light in these trying days." "Savage Love" has proven a worldwide sensation, boasting well over 2 billion global streams and counting. The Pop song hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and is still charting 25 weeks later.

Keith Urban will perform "One Too Many," the latest single from his album "The Speed of Now Part 1." One of the most anticipated musical events of the year, it pairs together Urban and P!nk, two of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world.

JP Saxe will perform "If the World Was Ending" ft. Julia Michaels, which has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year. The single is certified platinum, has over 1 billion streams worldwide and over 120 million video views. Julia Michaels appeared on THE VOICE earlier this season as a mentor for Team Gwen.

Lauren Daigle will perform her triple-platinum smash "You Say" from her Grammy Award-winning album, "Look Up Child." The single currently holds the record for the longest-running #1 song on any weekly Billboard Hot chart and earned Daigle a Grammy.

Lewis Capaldi will perform "Before You Go," his massive hit that reached #1 on Mediabase Top 40 and Billboard's Pop Songs and All Format Radio Songs charts, shattering the record for longest journey to #1 in the history of both charts. To date, "Before You Go" has amassed over 1 billion streams worldwide.

Diamond-selling artist Nelly will perform his new single "Lil Bit" featuring 17x #1 hitmakers Florida Georgia Line, combining Nelly's gift for bangers and his signature St. Louis sound with Florida Georgia Line's collaborative genius and undeniable good time vibes. The single is out now on all platforms via RECORDS/Columbia.

24kGoldn will perform his latest single "Mood" featuring Iann Dior that has topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 for six weeks and the Top 40 radio chart for seven weeks, while earning 2x Platinum status with 900+ million worldwide streams to date.