THE VISIONEERS WITH ZAY HARDING Renewed for Two More Seasons on CBS

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Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) announced that The Visioneers with Zay Harding has been renewed for two additional seasons – through the 2027-2028 television season on CBS.

Season 3 of the original series, produced by HMPG in an exclusive partnership with VoLo Foundation, will premiere on Saturday, October 3. The 30-minute weekly eco-adventure show, hosted by international explorer Zay Harding, takes viewers around the world to showcase the remarkable scientists, engineers and everyday people who are creating sustainable environmental solutions. The series airs weekend mornings as part of the 'CBS WKND' educational/informational (E/I) programming block (times vary; check local listings).

This season, Harding continues his international journey to meet the innovators, advocates and changemakers tackling the planet's biggest environmental challenges. Featured guests include award-winning actor Edward Norton; former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman and clean-water and ocean-conservation advocate Kelvin Beachum; NASCAR driver Austin Green, who goes behind the wheel to test cutting-edge racing technology on the track; and Luci Baines Johnson, who carries forward her mother Lady Bird Johnson's environmental legacy. From the Great Barrier Reef to America's ports, racetracks and wildflower fields, The Visioneers introduces audiences to the people and bold ideas reshaping our planet's future.

'The future isn't something we wait for. It's being built right now, often in places we'd never expect. The Visioneers shows that the solutions to our biggest challenges are already in the hands of people with the courage to imagine a better world and the determination to make it real. They just need someone to tell their stories. That's exactly what we do, and with our third season, we're proud to bring these changemakers into homes every Saturday morning,' said Thais Lopez V., president of VoLo Foundation.

'Alongside our partners at VoLo Foundation, we're proud to bring audiences two more seasons of The Visioneers,' said Bryan Curb, president of HMPG. 'The show has struck a real chord with viewers, sharing stories that prove environmental stewardship can take many forms — and that building a more sustainable future can be an engaging, hands-on adventure.'

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About VoLo Foundation

VoLo Foundation is a private nonprofit organization with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health. Learn more at volofoundation.org.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including 'Weekend Adventure,' on ABC stations; 'CBS WKND,' on the CBS Network; 'The More You Know,' on the NBC Network; 'One Magnificent Morning,' on the CW Network; 'Mi Telemundo' on the Telemundo Network and 'Go Time' on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

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