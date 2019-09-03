THE VIEW Is Back for Season 23 With Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman returned to the Hot Topics table to get the conversation started when "The View" kicked off a brand-new season today, TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. From politics to Pop culture, celebrities to newsmakers, ABC's award-winning talk show will continue to tackle the issues the way only it can with provocative conversations, news-making discussions and heartfelt opinions. Political commentator Ana Navarro will continue to appear as a guest co-host making regular appearances on Fridays.

"It's an exciting time for 'The View' and its place in the zeitgeist from Pop culture to politics," said executive producer Candi Carter. "We have incredible momentum and are very proud of the show's impact in the political arena as we head back to the Hot Topics table for an exciting season, our 5,000th show and the presidential election."

"There is something about this particular group of women at this particular moment in our country that has touched a nerve and made 'The View' resonate like never before," said executive producer Brian Teta. "No matter what your point of view, you'll find someone who represents it passionately, fighting for you at 'The View' table."

In Season 23, "The View" will celebrate another milestone in its incredible history reaching the 5,000th show mark. Called "the most important political TV show in America" by the New York Times, "The View" is a must-stop on the campaign trail and is the only show to welcome 21 of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. It was the first stop for both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker after announcing their candidacies, and Rep. Tim Ryan made his announcement live at the Hot Topics table. Co-hosts, staff and viewers alike all cheered when Whoopi Goldberg returned to the show after her life-threatening battle with pneumonia. Original co-host Joy Behar marked her 20-year anniversary as co-host; Sunny Hostin celebrated her 50th birthday, and Ana Navarro got married. Meghan McCain returned to the table after the death of her beloved father, Sen. John McCain. Abby Huntsman joined the panel last season and will return to her seat at the Hot Topics table in September after welcoming twins William and Ruby in June.

"The View" is kicking off the first month of Season 23 with an incredible lineup of guests including Sen. Bernie Sanders; former astronaut Mark Kelly, who is running for John McCain's Senate seat; Jennifer Lopez; Kim Kardashian West; Rapper Rick Ross; Pamela Anderson; Wendy Williams; Gwen Stefani; Chef Bobby Flay; Keke Palmer; the cast of "Downton Abbey"; authors Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Malcolm Gladwell; and original moderator of "The View," Meredith Vieira.





