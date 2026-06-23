THE VIEW Hits Highest Ratings in Over 18 Months with Vice President JD Vance Episode

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The June 16 episode of ABC's The View, with Vice President JD Vance as the guest, brought 3.331 million viewers to the daytime talk show, marking its most-watched broadcast in more than 1.5 years, since Nov. 6, 2024, with the show's post-presidential Election Day telecast.

Additionally, the broadcast was The View's 2nd-most-watched telecast in nearly 5.5 years, since Jan. 11, 2021. For the week of June 15, 2026, The View averaged 2.942 million Total Viewers, which is up 22% in the category compared to last year. The show also saw a 13% increase in the Women 25-54 demographic and 7% in Women 18-49.

The 50th vice president of the United States joined the show to promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” In addition to the book, the Vice President also discussed priorities and goals for the administration and the latest political headlines. The appearance marked Vice President Vance’s first appearance on “The View.” He is the third sitting vice president to appear on the Emmy-winning talk show.

Now in Season 29, The View is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show offering up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians. The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

The talk show concluded Season 28 ranking No. 1 in Households (1.72 rating) and Total Viewers (2.545 million) among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the 5th straight season and was up in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.545 million vs. 2.432 million) and Women 18-49 (+3% - 151,000 vs. 147,000), marking its most-watched season in four years.

Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco

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