THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Announces Jane Lynch, Keegan-Michael Key and More

The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon has announced guests for January 23 - January 30.

Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A

Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A

Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A

Thursday, January 28: Guests include Keegan - Michael Key, Terry Gross and musical guest Fontaines D.C. Show #1397A

**Friday, January 29: Guests include Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and musical guest Ozuna x Anuel AA. Show #1398A

**Monday, January 30: Guest include Bryan Cranston, John Cena and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1399A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions