Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Announces Jane Lynch, Keegan-Michael Key and More

Guests have been announced for January 23 – January 30.

Jan. 25, 2021  
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Announces Jane Lynch, Keegan-Michael Key and More

The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon has announced guests for January 23 - January 30.

Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A

Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A

Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A

Thursday, January 28: Guests include Keegan - Michael Key, Terry Gross and musical guest Fontaines D.C. Show #1397A

**Friday, January 29: Guests include Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and musical guest Ozuna x Anuel AA. Show #1398A

**Monday, January 30: Guest include Bryan Cranston, John Cena and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1399A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Mug
Broadway Is My Life Mug
Broadway Definition Poster

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Party Claw Productions To Premiere New Digital Series I KISSED YOUR BOYFRIEND: ANOTHER FEM Photo

Party Claw Productions To Premiere New Digital Series I KISSED YOUR BOYFRIEND: ANOTHER FEMINIST VLOG

24th Family Film Awards Announces New Date for Ceremony Photo

24th Family Film Awards Announces New Date for Ceremony

Vision Films Collaborates with Nova Vento for Monthly Theatrical Releases Photo

Vision Films Collaborates with Nova Vento for Monthly Theatrical Releases

DARK STAR & BLOODY DISGUSTING Acquire DEMENTIA PART II Photo

DARK STAR & BLOODY DISGUSTING Acquire DEMENTIA PART II


More Hot Stories For You

  • Alejo Pérez Conducts Festive Reunion of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
  • La Monnaie to Present MOZART AKADEMIE
  • ARTE Concert Streams 'Les Contes d'Hoffmann'
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand