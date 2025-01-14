THE SUBSTANCE Returning to Select Theaters

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Demi Moore recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.

By: Jan. 14, 2025
The Substance, the award-winning film is returning to select theaters beginning Friday, January 17. Click here to find local showtimes.

The film is written, directed, co-produced, and co-edited by Coralie Fargeat, and stars Golden Globe winner Demi Moore, Golden Globe nominee Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Quaid.) She is soon drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the twenty-something Sue (Qualley). 

The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. The film turns toxic beauty culture with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance is one of the most talked-about films of 2024. 

It has been nominated in 6 categories at the 2025 London Film Critics Circle Awards, including FILM, DIRECTOR, SCREENWRITER, ACTRESS (Demi Moore), SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Margaret Qualley) and TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT - MAKE-UP; and long-listed in 11 categories (BEST FILM, DIRECTOR, ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, LEADING ACTRESS (Demi Moore), SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Margaret Qualley), CINEMATOGRAPHY, EDITING, MAKE-UP & HAIR, ORIGINAL SCORE, PRODUCTION DESIGN, SOUND) at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards with the final nominations announced on Wednesday 15th January 2025.



