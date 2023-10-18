THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW Season 6 to Debut With Nev Schulman

Schulman joined Simonetta to discuss what it takes to establish and uphold a modern relationship against the challenging advancements of AI technology and more.

THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW Season 6 to Debut With Nev Schulman

Today #TheSimonettaLeinShow premieres its highly anticipated 6th Season! They have an astonishing list of celebrity guests to share with their audiences, getting REALER than ever before with incredible guests! As the current state of the world continues to unfold throughout 2023, Simonetta never stops building upon her plethora of relationships rooted in genuine human connection. Through the biggest Hollywood strike of the century and a world persisting toward an AI dominated society, Simonetta Lein continues to empower new business, encourage creativity, connect her communities, and foster an environment of harmony and togetherness.

For their 6th season debut, The Simonetta Lein Show welcomes the star and host of MTV's hit series "CATFISH: THE TV SHOW", Nev Schulman. Prior to "CATFISH", Schulman was a New York City photographer and filmmaker, and the youngest member of the film production agency, Supermarché. Nev's photography has appeared in magazines and newspapers such as Vogue Magazine and The New York Times. Following the success of his critically acclaimed 2010 documentary "CATFISH", capturing the thrill of Nev's personal online love drama, MTV premiered the hit series "CATFISH: THE TV SHOW", tackling the mystery and complexities of dating in a digital world. As you all know the show has become a notoriously staple, pop culture series. The newest season of Catfish premiered October 3rd on MTV featuring Nev and his lovely cohost Kamie Crawford!

Schulman joined Simonetta to discuss what it takes to establish and uphold a modern relationship against the challenging advancements of AI technology, the experience of capturing the most vulnerable aspects of humanity on global television, and how Nev has navigated his own relationships over the years.

Credits:

Executive Producer: Raphael Amabile

Senior Production Manager: Kate Massih @klmassih

Production Company: Ausonia Partners LLC @ausoniapartners

Watch Season 6, Episode 1 of The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyjKmerM6g8/



