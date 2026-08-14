THE SHARDS Clip Shows Bret Pitching His Script to Girlfriend's Hollywood Dad

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS centered on Bret, played by Igby Rigney, as he meets his girlfriend's father and Hollywood hot shot, Terry Schaffer, played by Wes Bentley, for lunch to discuss optioning his script for a film. The clip frames the encounter as a career-making opportunity for Bret, who finds himself pitching his work to a genuine industry power player rather than a classmate or teacher.

The scene shifts the show's focus away from the prep school hallways and into the adult world of Los Angeles filmmaking that surrounds its teenage characters. THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, set in 1980s Los Angeles among privileged high school seniors navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession at an elite prep school.

FX has steadily rolled out character-driven scenes from the series, including a previous clip introducing classmate Rhonda before her encounter with the show's mysterious Trawler figure. That scene, like this one, is part of the network's ongoing effort to build out its ensemble through short, standalone moments ahead of and following the show's premiere. Read more about THE SHARDS' rollout of character-introducing scenes here.

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