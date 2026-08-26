THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Trailer Teases Whitney's Broadway Ambitions

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Hulu unveiled the official trailer for Season 5 of THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES, teasing a new chapter for the MomTok group as fame and internal tension reach a boiling point. Among the storylines highlighted is Whitney, who the trailer says is setting her sights on Broadway, giving fans a specific new thread to follow alongside the show's usual mix of friendship drama and public scrutiny.

The trailer also marks the return of Taylor, described as coming back with unfinished business, suggesting her relationships within the group remain unresolved heading into the new season. Hulu's description frames the season around the pressures of viral fame, noting that the backlash surrounding MomTok and strained relationships are pushing loyalty among the women to its limit.

According to Hulu, the central question of the season is whether the group has finally flown too close to the sun as their notoriety intensifies. The trailer keeps its focus on the emotional stakes tied to fame's fallout rather than offering a full episode-by-episode breakdown, leaving Whitney's Broadway interest and Taylor's return as the clearest new plot points revealed.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Season 5 is set to stream September 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, continuing the docuseries' look at the lives of the MomTok women as public attention on the group continues to grow.

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