GET REAL Podcast Names Amanda Hirsch Official Host for Hulu

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Amanda Hirsch is set to take over as full-time host of GET REAL, Hulu's weekly podcast that brings together stars from across the platform's unscripted lineup. Hirsch, known for NOT SKINNY BUT NOT FAT, will lead new episodes set to feature Layla Taylor of THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES and Off The Vine podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe as guests.

Hirsch will ask all the juicy questions as she is joined each week by celebrity guests, pop-culture commentators and stars from the latest hit Hulu reality series. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.

New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays, with video available on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers and YouTube domestically. Audio will be distributed across podcast platforms.

'Get Real' is produced by Embassy Row, a Sony Pictures Television company, in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Michael Davies and Lauren Mandel serve as executive producers.

'Get Real' is part of a growing slate of companion podcasts tied to Disney+ and Hulu's most popular series, including the upcoming 'Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast' and FX's 'The Shards Official Podcast' and those launched over the last year, including 'Dancing with the Stars,' FX's 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,' 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family,' 'Only Murders in the Building,' 'Paradise,' 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' 'Tell Me Lies,' FX's 'The Beauty' and 'American Idol,' as well as licensed podcasts like 'The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne' and 'We're Here to Help.'

About Embassy Row

Embassy Row, a Sony Pictures Television company, is a leading television, digital and global format production company founded by multiple Emmy Award winner and 'Jeopardy!' executive producer Michael Davies. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Embassy Row develops and produces original non-scripted programming across broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms worldwide. Known for 'Watch What Happens Live,' 'Reading Rainbow,' 'Good Morning Football,' 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' and more, continually creating culturally relevant, talent-driven content across genres including talk, quiz, comedy, experiences and sports.

About Amanda Hirsch

Amanda Hirsch is the creator and host of 'Not Skinny But Not Fat,' the hit podcast and media brand redefining how millions of fans consume pop culture. Since launching in 2016, she has built a loyal audience with her unfiltered humor, sharp wit and signature group-chat energy. She has interviewed A-list guests, including the Kardashian family, Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Stewart, Olivia Munn, Nikki Glaser and Lena Dunham, as well as many of reality TV's biggest personalities. Through her interviews and real-time commentary on celebrity news, Hirsch has become one of the leading voices in entertainment and pop culture.

GET REAL continues its weekly format of pairing Hulu reality personalities with pop-culture commentators and guest voices from across the unscripted television landscape.

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