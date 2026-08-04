THE BACHELORETTE Star Eric Bigger Opens Up in New Memoir

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Eric Bigger, remembered by television audiences for his run on THE BACHELORETTE and BACHELOR IN PARADISE, is detailing the personal story behind his rise to fame in a new book, Spiritual Fitness: The Eric Bigger Method. The book describes how heartbreak, burnout, and a loss of identity led the celebrity fitness coach to develop a method combining movement, breathwork, mindset, and faith-based practice.

Spiritual Fitness: The Eric Bigger Method is out August 8. More than a celebrity memoir, Spiritual Fitness reveals the untold story behind Eric Bigger's rise to fame, and how heartbreak, burnout, and a loss of identity led him to create a new approach to fitness that strengthens the mind, body, and spirit.

Millions first met Eric on The Bachelorette, where his charisma and positivity made him one of the franchise's most beloved stars. But behind the fame, television appearances, and growing success, while the world thought he was living the dream, he was searching for something much deeper.

That journey led Eric to develop what he calls 'Spiritual Fitness,' a science- and faith-inspired approach that combines movement, breathwork, mindset, and intentional living to strengthen not just the body, but the mind and spirit as well. Today, he helps executives, entrepreneurs, athletes, and everyday people build confidence, resilience, and purpose through the same method that transformed his own life.

In Spiritual Fitness, Eric opens up about growing up in Baltimore, navigating the pressures of public life, and why success doesn't always lead to happiness. Through deeply personal stories and practical tools, he challenges readers to redefine what it truly means to be healthy, arguing that real transformation starts from within.

He is now one of the leading voices helping people rethink the connection between fitness, mental health, purpose, and personal growth.

Topics Eric Bigger Is Available to Discuss

What life was really like after The Bachelorette and why fame didn't bring happiness

Why physical fitness alone isn't enough and how to strengthen your mind and spirit, too

The workout philosophy behind 'Spiritual Fitness' and how anyone can apply it

How movement, breathwork, and recovery can reduce stress and improve mental resilience

The importance of vulnerability, especially for men navigating success and mental health

Why success without purpose often leads to burnout

Daily habits that can help anyone build confidence, resilience, and lasting personal growth

Bigger, who has appeared on Good Morning America, People Magazine, US Weekly, Sherri, Extra, and Access Hollywood, has said the method grew out of his own search for purpose beyond the visibility that came with reality television, and he now applies it in work with executives, entrepreneurs, athletes, and other clients.

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