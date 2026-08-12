THE SCOUT to Make U.S. Theatrical Premiere at Film Forum

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Film Forum will present the U.S. theatrical premiere of THE SCOUT, the debut feature from director Paula González-Nasser, beginning Friday, September 25. The film follows Sofía, played by Mimi Davila, a location scout navigating a single demanding day while searching for interiors suited to a television pilot.

Director González-Nasser spent six years working as a location scout. In this luminous directorial debut, she brings audiences into a day in the life of a young scout tasked with finding the perfect interiors for a television pilot. Sofía (Mimi Davila) moves in and out of other people's intimate spaces and quotidian lives, tweaking her personality just enough to connect while struggling to find balance between her professional and personal worlds. With a mounting stack of parking tickets and the impertinent commentaries of her crew, she faces a series of small-yet-paralyzing obstacles that render her day increasingly exhausting. Through a constellation of quiet but poignant vignettes, the film offers an original view into the invisible labor of TV production, unfolding as an alternative symphony of a New York grappling with gentrification and a growing erosion of empathy.

Credits

THE SCOUT (2025, 89 min.) Written and directed by Paula González-Nasser. Produced by Paula González-Nasser, Ryan Martin Brown, Matthew Romanski. Starring Mimi Davila (Sofia), Rutanya Alda (Anna) Max Rosen (Tyler), Ikechukwu Ufomadu (Lance), Sarah Herrman (Angie), Otmara Marrero (Becca), Matt Barats (Josh). Cinematography: Nicola Newton. Editing: Ryan Martin Brown, Byron Leon. Music: Dan Arnés. USA. Greenwich Entertainment.

Presented with support from The Endowed Fund for Emerging Filmmakers.

THE SCOUT previously had its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival and has since screened at festivals across the country. González-Nasser, who spent six years working as a location scout on New York productions including HIGH MAINTENANCE, RUSSIAN DOLL, SEARCH PARTY, and NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS, was named one of Filmmaker Magazine's 25 New Faces in Independent Film. She has also produced WEAPONS AND THEIR NAMES and FREE TIME, and is a two-time Gotham Film Week participant and a 2023 Sundance Producers Intensive Fellow.

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