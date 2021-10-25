THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ALTANTA Sets Season 14 Cast

Bravo has announced the cast for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which recently began production.

Variety reports that Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidors will return after the show's previous season. Previous cast member Shereé Whitfield has been announced to return, as well. Former "friend of" housewife Marlo Hampton has been upgraded to a full-time position. Additionally, Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross has been added to the cast.

Kandi is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur and restaurateur who resides in Atlanta. With a full house, Kandi resides with her daughter, Riley, son, Ace, and stepdaughter, Kaela, and husband, Todd Tucker. Less than a year after welcoming baby Blaze, Kandi's life shows no signs of slowing down. Her restaurant empire continues to boom as she and Todd prepare to open an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta, but despite being as busy as ever, their personal life remains hot and heavy. Burruss was seen on Broadway in Chicago.

Drew Sidora is a television and film actress, producer, entrepreneur, singer and philanthropist. From the heart of Chicago, Illinois, she's made a name for herself through her music and many roles including her recurring part in Disney's "That's So Raven" as Chantel, her feature in "The Game," as Lucy Avila in the movie "Step Up," and over 20 additional feature films. Passionate about giving back and supporting youth, Drew founded her charity organization DREAMMAKERS, a vocal crusader for young girls and women, in 2013. She is dedicated to advocating for young women in need while also using her platform to entertain, transform, energize and inspire.

Kenya Moore is the triple threat with beauty, brains and talent. Originally from Detroit, she is well-known for being crowned "Miss USA," and has acted alongside many "A-list" celebrities. Aside from being a serious career woman, Kenya absolutely loves being a mother. With a new perspective, Kenya has decided to give her house a refresh - adding in the pool and cabana she's always wanted. She continues to delve into the joys of motherhood with the love of her life, her beautiful daughter Brooklyn. Additionally, she continues to build her entrepreneurial empire with Kenya Moore Hair Care. Kenya is currently competing on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.