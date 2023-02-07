Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April

THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April

The film will be coming exclusively to the U.S. market in April.

Feb. 07, 2023  

MGM+ has announced the pickup of a new fantasy-adventure comedy, The Portable Door, an MGM+ original film that will be coming exclusively to the U.S. market in April.

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien), joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You DON'T Know Me).

The award-winning Jeffrey Walker (Ali's Wedding, Lambs of God) directed the film, which is adapted by Leon Ford (Griff the Invisible) from Tom Holt's popular seven-book fantasy series.

The movie centers on Paul Carpenter (Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Wilde), lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co., and become increasingly aware that their employers are anything but conventional.

Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells (Waltz), the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner (Neill) are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation.

The cast also includes Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians, Charlie's Angels), Jessica De Gouw (Gretel & Hansel, Pennyworth), and Rachel House (Soul, Thor: Ragnarok).

A Jim Henson Company, Story Bridge Films, and Sky production, The Portable Door is produced by Todd Fellman from Story Bridge Films (Daybreakers, Bait 3D) and Blanca Lista (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Chris Lytton are executive producing, as are Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton, Brian Beckmann, Ying Ye, and Ryan Hamilton, alongside Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky, and Cailah Scobie and Shana Levine with Stan. Arclight Films is handling international rights to the movie. UTA's Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are jointly representing the film's North American rights.

"The Portable Door  is a charming young-adult action-adventure fantasy with a British sensibility that is an excellent addition to our curated film library," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. "With Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz, Patrick Gibson, and its wonderful cast of excellent actors, we're thrilled to offer this delightful film to our audience of movie lovers."

"There is no better home for this delightful and comedic adventure than on the prestigious new MGM+. Featuring deeply funny performances from our incredible cast, and a rich, high-fantasy setting, The Portable Door allowed us to create the kind of memorable, exciting world-building that The Jim Henson Company does best," said executive producer Lisa Henson. "The Portable Door is poised to be the next Henson fan favorite."

The Portable Door is the newest original film announced by MGM+, joining an expansive library of film titles from MGM and other major Hollywood Studios. The library of titles includes blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick; MGM hits No Time to Die and House of Gucci; and beloved franchises like James Bond and Rocky.

The service also offers fan favorites like The Silence of the Lambs, Platoon, Robocop, The Magnificent Seven, The Wolf of Wall Street, Star Trek: Into Darkness, The Lost City, Barbershop, The Pink Panther, In the Heat of the Night, The Thomas Crown Affair, A Quiet Place, and Father of the Bride.

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises-all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

Photo Credit: Mark Taylor



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE WHALE to Be Released on Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray in March Photo
THE WHALE to Be Released on Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray in March
Brendan Fraser’s captivating performance as withdrawn but sweet-natured English teacher Charlie in The Whale arrives on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD. Directed by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, mother!), and based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale is an intimate exploration of forgiveness, redemption, and humanity.
THE MANDALORIAN To Make Broadcast Television Debut Photo
THE MANDALORIAN To Make Broadcast Television Debut
In celebration of Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated return to Mandalore, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers the opportunity to experience the episode that started it all, when the series premiere of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” makes its broadcast debut simultaneously across ABC, Freeform and FX.
Bette Midler To Be Honored At The 25th CDGA Photo
Bette Midler To Be Honored At The 25th CDGA
Midler is the latest honoree who will be joined by Academy Award® nominee Angela Bassett who will be honored with the Spotlight Award, followed by Academy Award® winner Deborah L. Scott who will be recognized with the Career Achievement Award, and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley who will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jamie Brewer to Lead AMY & THE ORPHANS Film AdaptationJamie Brewer to Lead AMY & THE ORPHANS Film Adaptation
February 7, 2023

Jamie Brewer will reprise her role in the film adaptation of the 2018 Off-Broadway play Amy & The Orphans. Lindsey Ferrentino will adapt the play for the big screen, also making her directorial debut with the film. Edward Barbanell will also star in the film as a new role written for the screen.
TOLEDO Announce 'How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share New Single 'Oak Hill'TOLEDO Announce 'How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share New Single 'Oak Hill'
February 7, 2023

How It Ends followed a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and “Beach Coma,” a Gabe Wax-produced single. The duo, who also work with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte on production and recording work, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert mastered.
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates With Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & MoreMarisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates With Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & More
February 7, 2023

Following the release of her elemental new album Still, Here last year, luminary guitarist Marisa Anderson has announced international tour dates with Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Bill Callahan, along with a set at Thing in the Spring Festival with her duo with Jim White. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe 2xLPThe Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe 2xLP
February 7, 2023

Don Giovanni Records has announced the upcoming 55th anniversary super deluxe reissue of The Holy Modal Rounders psychedelic masterpiece Indian War Whoop. What started as a psych-folk duo, led by Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber, had picked up actor/playwright Sam Shepard, Lee Crabtree and Antonia to form a band and record original music.
VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body BetterVIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better
February 7, 2023

Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), “Body Better” brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie’s acclaimed diary-style songwriting to serve as a fitting entry point to the new record. Watch the new music video now!
share