Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE OTHER FELLOW Documentary Tells the Story of the Real James Bond

THE OTHER FELLOW Documentary Tells the Story of the Real James Bond

The film has set its North American theatrical and on demand release.

Jan. 12, 2023  

An energetic exploration of male identity via the lives, personalities, and adventures of a diverse band of men, real men across the globe all sharing the same name - James Bond.

What would it be like to share your name with legendary movie spy James Bond?

That's the question director Matthew Bauer is determined to answer in THE OTHER FELLOW, THE UNTOLD STORY of the real James Bond[s], in theaters and On Demand this February from Gravitas Ventures.﻿

THE OTHER FELLOW is co-written by Matthew Bauer and Rene van Pannevis and produced by Michelle Brøndum for Mission Brief and Jante Films.

1952. 'Goldeneye', Jamaica.

When British author Ian Fleming creates the character of 007, he needs to christen him with a "really flat, quiet name". Perusing one of his favourite books BIRDS OF THE WEST INDIES Fleming steals the name of a Philadelphia ornithologist by the name of James Bond...

2022. Seventy years later.

In SWEDEN we meet GUNNAR SCHÄFER. A superfan of all things 007 with his own James Bond Museum, there is more to his persona than simply fandom. THE SON of an escaped Nazi who vanished mysteriously after World War Two, GUNNAR now sees James Bond as a replacement father figure and immerses his life in all things 007.

In NEW YORK CITY theatre director JAMES BOND has made countless media appearances as his famous namesake and finds the name a reoccurring hindrance. As a gay man, JAMES has apparently very little in common with Commander Bond and the alternative version of himself ad agencies, concierges and casting directors always wish to exploit.

South Bend, INDIANA. JAMES BOND JR.'s life has been marred by several disbelieving police officers and the weight such a name lends a black man in Indiana. THE OTHER FELLOW finds him in Indiana State Prison where he is awaiting trial for murder. In the same town a white man also called JAMES BOND is about to be caught up in a confusing media frenzy and mistaken identity.

Somewhere in ENGLAND an unnamed mother chronicles a tough past with an abusive ex-husband. A bold identity change creates new challenges in the face of 007, and soon dramatically contradicts the other James Bonds across the world and their sometimes-shared experiences.

And in PHILADELPHIA - amid the 1960s Bond mania - ornithologist JAMES BOND and his loyal wife MARY travel to Jamaica to finally confront IAN FLEMING about an identity theft that is changing the lives of all James Bonds across the globe, including theirs.

Via Vancouver, Toronto, London, Denver, Guyana, Europe, the US and Baghdad, THE OTHER FELLOW paints a rich picture of the worldwide digital and cultural footprint of cinema's most famous spy. And what being in that looming shadow actually means for people when it creates an identity crisis like no other.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer
Peacock has debuted the mid-season five trailer for The Real Housewivs of Miami. The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are also featured.
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack Photo
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack
'SuperKitties' includes Emma Berman ('Luca') as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ('CoComelon') as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's 'Home Economics') as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ('Country Comfort') as Bitsy. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol'), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's 'Aladdin'), and Ruth Pferdehirt.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 11th Consecutive Week Photo
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 11th Consecutive Week
During the week of Dec. 26, 2022, “Tamron Hall” grew year over year for the 11th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+14% - 1.078 million vs. 944,000 on w/o 12/27/21) and for the 10th time in 11 weeks in Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer
January 11, 2023

Peacock has debuted the mid-season five trailer for The Real Housewivs of Miami. The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are also featured.
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in MarchDrayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
January 11, 2023

Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' TomorrowAva Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
January 11, 2023

Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Disney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES SoundtrackDisney Junior Releases SUPERKITTIES Soundtrack
January 11, 2023

'SuperKitties' includes Emma Berman ('Luca') as Ginny, Cruz Flateau ('CoComelon') as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's 'Home Economics') as Buddy, and Pyper Braun ('Country Comfort') as Bitsy. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol'), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's 'Aladdin'), and Ruth Pferdehirt.
Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'Big Loud Records' Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway's Newest 'Highway Find'
January 11, 2023

Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
share