THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 8 Premiere on Peacock

Just in time for the holidays, Peacock is launching another season of The Office: Superfan Episodes. Re-watch all your favorite moments from Season 8, with over 2 hours of extended episode footage, including deleted scenes and never-before-seen moments.

Season 8 centers on Andy Bernard's (Ed Helms) rise to regional manager after the departure of beloved boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Robert California (James Spader) also joins the crew as the CEO of Sabre, a printer company that has acquired Dunder Mifflin.

The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 8 streams exclusively on Peacock starting December 12, with the first seven seasons available now. Watch a never-before-seen cold open from “Christmas Wishes” (S8, Ep 10) just in time for the holidays.

Additionally, 10:10 Games, in collaboration with Funko, Inc. and Universal Products & Experiences are bringing characters and iconic moments inspired by The Office to the action-adventure game Funko Fusion soon.

Funko Fusion’s The Office Cameo Pack downloadable content (DLC) adds new playable characters each complete with their own unique weapons and skills to the multiplatform franchise crossover game. More details will be announced in the coming days.

