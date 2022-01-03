THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Season Four Now Streaming on Peacock

Peacock premiered Season 4 of The Office: Superfan Episodes to kick off the new year with all-new episodes available now.

The Office: Superfan Episodes feature never-before-seen & deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes, and interviews. The Season 4 episodes include a brand new cold open from "Job Fair" and new funny moments from fan-favorite episodes like "Dinner Party," "Fun Run Parts 1 & 2," and "Goodbye, Toby Parts 1 & 2." Peacock now has Superfan Episodes available for Seasons 1 through 4.

Peacock is the home of The Office. Every episode, plus extras and exclusives.

