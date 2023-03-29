Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE NIGHT AGENT Renewed For Season Two on Netflix

The second season will consist of 10 episodes.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Netflix has renewed The Night Agent for a second season consisting of 10 episodes.

The Night Agent, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, premiered on March 23, 2023 and immediately reached Netflix's Top 10.

The series debuted in the #1 spot on the English TV List with 168.71M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. The action-thriller ranks #3 for premiere week of viewing across all Season 1 TV and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.



