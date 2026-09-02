Photos: THE MUSICAL Releases Official Poster Ahead of Theatrical Release

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THE MUSICAL has released its official poster ahead of its theatrical release, which is set for September 18, 2026. The film is an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The film is directed by Giselle Bonilla and written by Alexander Heller. It stars Will Brill, Rob Lowe, and Gillian Jacobs.

Convinced he's a big fish stuck in a small pond, playwright Doug Leibowitz has been marking time as a theater teacher until he can get himself to New York, where the serious playwrights live.

But when an unexpected breakup shocks him and then he finds out that his ex has been dating the person he hates most in the world, the school principal, his plans turn from purely self-interested...to diabolical.

With the coveted Blue Ribbon award just within Principal Brady's grasp and the principal on high alert, Doug secretly has his middle schoolers rehearse and then perform a play so inappropriate, the only result could be the ruin of Principal Brady's reputation.

Credits

Directed by: Giselle Bonilla

Written by: Alexander Heller

Starring: Will Brill, Rob Lowe, Gillian Jacobs

Produced by: Rob Lowe, Greg Lauritano, Alexander Heller, Findlay Brown, Jordan Backhus

Executive Produced by: Gillian Bohrer, Jonathan Levine, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Tyler Boehm, Giselle Bonilla, David Duque-Estrada, Sean Calvano, Vince Jolivette, Jiarui Guo, Dan Reardon, Kyle Fox, Luke Daniels, Alan Pao.

Run Time: 87 minutes

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