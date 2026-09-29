THE MOONS OF LA Audio Series to Premiere on Audible

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Audible announced The Moons of LA, a coming-of-age comedy audio series from Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD production company, premiering Thursday, October 8. The series marks the latest collaboration under Audible's first-look deal with Kim's 3AD, following Yellow Face — his Audible Original that transferred to Broadway in 2024, earning a Tony nomination with Kim in the lead role.

The series stars Ken Jeong, Jae Suh Park, and Alyssa Abiera, alongside an exceptional predominantly AAPI cast including Daniel Dae Kim, Randall Park, Jimmy O. Yang, John Cho, Sherry Cola, Vivian Bang, Sydney Park and Liza Soberano. Written by Paul Bae (The Black Tapes) and directed by James Kim (Moonface), The Moons of LA is executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim, John Cheng, Ken Jeong, Will Malnati, and Ashley Taylor, co-produced by Audible, 3AD and AT WILL MEDIA.

'I'm excited to continue our partnership with Audible on Paul Bae's wonderful, The Moons of LA,' said Daniel Dae Kim. 'We've been lucky enough to bring together a stellar cast to tell a story that is both unique to Korean American identity and universal in its exploration of the definition of personal success. I'm grateful to 3AD, our entire creative team and Audible for bringing it to life.'

The Moons of LA follows Chloe Moon, a precocious middle schooler obsessed with true crime podcasts who dreams of becoming an investigative journalist. When she discovers her parents' marriage is on the rocks, Chloe does what any aspiring detective would do: she launches an investigation. Armed with a microphone and relentless curiosity, she interviews family and friends — from gregarious halmeonis over plates of banchan to her father's boisterous golf buddies — determined to solve the mystery of her parents' relationship and save her family.

Ken Jeong said, 'I'm so grateful to be part of The Moons of LA. I'm very thankful to my friend Daniel, our amazing writer Paul Bae, and the incredible cast and team who brought this project to life. I'm honored to be involved, and I'm excited for people to hear it.'

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 1,000,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

About 3AD

Founded in 2014 by actor, producer, and social advocate Daniel Dae Kim, 3AD develops thought-provoking, premium entertainment across all media focusing on inclusive storytelling and voices traditionally underrepresented. Its credits include the hit series The Good Doctor (ABC), Butterfly (Amazon Prime), and the 2022 Oscar-shortlisted documentary Bad Axe (IFC). Kim leads the company alongside producer John Cheng, who heads development through a first-look television deal at 20th Century Studios.

About AT WILL MEDIA

AT WILL MEDIA is a New York based creative studio founded by CEO Will Malnati. Under its first look deal with Audible, AWM has produced projects including BREAKTHROUGH, the first singing competition launched exclusively as a podcast, with Sara Bareilles and Kelly Rowland; KOZ, starring Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara; POSSESSION, starring Lamorne Morris and Ebon Moss-Bachrach; and SORRY CHARLIE MILLER, starring Zachary Quinto and Michelle Buteau. AWM also created the award-winning WILD THINGS: SIEGFRIED & ROY, now being adapted into an Apple TV scripted series starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield, and EASY MONEY: THE CHARLES PONZI STORY, starring Sebastian Maniscalco, an Official Selection of the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

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