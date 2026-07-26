Ken Jeong Recalls Using THE HANGOVER Role to Comfort Wife During Cancer Fight

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Ken Jeong sat down with Willie Geist for a walk through Brooklyn on Sunday TODAY, reflecting on his unlikely path from practicing physician to comedy star. The conversation touched on his breakout roles, including how he leaned on his fame from The Hangover during a difficult personal chapter.

Jeong told Geist that Judd Apatow supported his dream of pursuing comedy, a detail that helped shape his transition away from medicine. He also revealed that he used his recognition from The Hangover to lift his wife's spirits while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, offering a personal glimpse behind one of his most iconic roles.

The appearance also touched on Jeong's current work, as he is helping kick off Shark Week this year with an appearance on the Discovery special 'K-Pop Shark Heroes.'

Jeong previously previewed the special alongside Rei Ami, his co-star from K-Pop Demon Hunters, in an earlier TODAY appearance, and he also recorded 'Om-A-Nom (Shark Week),' billed as the first official Shark Week song, featuring Rei Ami as well.

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