THE LOW TONE CLUB Now Streaming on Disney+

The original series is now streaming all 10 episodes exclusively on Disney+.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Latin American Original series "The Low Tone Club," which stars Colombian singer Carlos Vives, is now streaming all 10 episodes exclusively on Disney+.

"The Low Tone Club" follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer (Julián Arango), chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school's prestigious Teen Band.

Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school's standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher's mysterious hidden past.

"The Low Tone Club" also stars Kevin Bury ("Pa-Pi-Yón"), Elena Vives ("Amalia"), Brainer Gamboa ("Romario"), María Fernanda Marín ("Lala"), Catalina Polo ("Martina"), Gregorio Umaña ("Raphaelo"), Manuela Duque ("Roxana"), Salomé Camargo ("Cami"), Juan Camilo González ("Dardo"), Juan Diego Panadero ("Panchito"), Pitizion ("KJ"), Juan Manuel Lenis ("Peter"), Luis Fernando Salas ("Ocampo"), Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano ("Triplets"), Melanie Dell´Olmo ("Sara"), and Sharik Abusaid ("Lina").

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region.

Watch the new trailer here:



