THE LOVEBIRDS Film is Headed Straight to Netflix

According to TechCrunch, the upcoming film The Lovebirds will head straight to Netflix instead of being shown in cinemas.

The romantic comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae and is directed by Michael Showalter.

The Netflix release is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused theaters to close, and subscription-based services to release more content.

Paramount has already delayed a number of its releases, including "The Lovebirds" (originally scheduled for April 3) and "A Quiet Place II."

An official Netflix release date has yet to be announced.

Read more on TechCrunch.

In The Love birds, a couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme - and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.





