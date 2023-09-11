THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days

Its success on Disney+ follows a strong theatrical run this summer.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

After enchanting audiences around the world, The Little Mermaid made a big SPLASH on Disney+ this weekend.

The live-action reimagining of the studio’s Academy Award®-winning animated musical starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy is the most viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since Hocus Pocus 2, garnering 16 million views in its first five days streaming.

Its success on Disney+ follows a strong theatrical run this summer. The movie—which was directed by Rob Marshall and opened over Memorial Day weekend to $118.6 million in North America—was one of the top five highest-grossing films of the summer domestically with nearly $300 million.

The Little Mermaid—which also stars Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina—is also among 2023’s top ten films worldwide to date, earning $570 million at the global box office.

The film was praised by audiences who gave it an “A” CinemaScore and a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2023’s The Little Mermaid builds on the incredible legacy of the original 1989 classic, continuing to bring the story to life through a treasure trove of merchandising, parks and resorts attractions, video games, books and theater productions for millions of fans around the world. The release of the live action The Little Mermaid has also given a boost to Disney’s existing library resulting in tremendous engagement for The Little Mermaid animated films on Disney+.

New and returning customers looking to enjoy The Little Mermaid can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com through September 20.

*A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

Photo by Giles Keyte. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

