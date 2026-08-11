THE LEGEND OF JUAN JOSÉ MUNDO to Debut Digitally, Starring Alexandro Byrd

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THE LEGEND OF JUAN JOSE MUNDO, a film set in 1984 suburban New York, is set to become available digitally, distribution label Persimmon has announced. The film stars Alexandro Byrd as the titular Juan José Mundo, a Spanish exchange student who becomes a legend among his American peers after being hosted by Julie Gornick, played by Anna Mirodin. The story follows Julie as she navigates first love and self-discovery while Mundo blurs the line between fantasy and reality for her friend group. The film is directed by Michael Walker, who co-wrote the screenplay with Susan Gomes.

Available digitally starting August 13th.

In 1984 suburban New York, Julie Gornick (Anna Mirodin) hosts a charismatic Spanish exchange student -- the titular Juan José Mundo (Alexandro Byrd) -- who quickly becomes a legend among her peers. As he dazzles her friends and blurs the line between fantasy and reality, Julie grapples with first love, insecurity, and the courage to define herself before he's gone.

Credits

Directed by: Michael Walker

Written by: Michael Walker & Susan Gomes

Cast: Anna Mirodin, Alexandro Byrd, Hannah Kepple

Producers: Michael Goodin, Alfred Sapse

Country: US

Language: English

TRT: 94 min

THE LEGEND OF JUAN JOSE MUNDO also features Hannah Kepple in its cast and was produced by Michael Goodin and Alfred Sapse. The film runs 94 minutes and will be released by Persimmon, a distribution label founded in 2025 that focuses on romance, mystery, holiday, and thriller titles.

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