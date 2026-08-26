THE LAST SUNRISE Starring Eva Longoria Streaming Now on Prime Video

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THE LAST SUNRISE, starring Eva Longoria, Maia Reficco, and Fernando Lindez, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Based on the beloved novel, The Last Sunrise follows Ry (Maia Reficco), a college student with a chronic illness, on a summer escape to Mallorca with her mother (Eva Longoria). As she unexpectedly falls for Julián (Fernando Lindez) and begins to embrace living in the moment, her worsening condition and long-hidden family secrets threaten to unravel everything before the summer ends.

Credits

Directed by Carlson Young

Starring Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, and Eva Longoria

Screenplay by Anna Klassen

Based on the novel by Anna Todd

Produced by Jennifer Gibgot, Lena Roklin, Andrew Panay, Brian Pitt, Anna Todd

Amazon MGM Studios Presents, an Ethea Entertainment, Pitt Street Productions, Luber Roklin Entertainment Production

Runtime 106 minutes

Rated R

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