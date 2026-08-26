THE LAST SUNRISE Starring Eva Longoria Streaming Now on Prime Video
Carlson Young directs the film, based on Anna Todd's novel, with a screenplay by Anna Klassen.
THE LAST SUNRISE, starring Eva Longoria, Maia Reficco, and Fernando Lindez, is now streaming on Prime Video.
Based on the beloved novel, The Last Sunrise follows Ry (Maia Reficco), a college student with a chronic illness, on a summer escape to Mallorca with her mother (Eva Longoria). As she unexpectedly falls for Julián (Fernando Lindez) and begins to embrace living in the moment, her worsening condition and long-hidden family secrets threaten to unravel everything before the summer ends.
Credits
Directed by Carlson Young
Starring Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, and Eva Longoria
Screenplay by Anna Klassen
Based on the novel by Anna Todd
Produced by Jennifer Gibgot, Lena Roklin, Andrew Panay, Brian Pitt, Anna Todd
Amazon MGM Studios Presents, an Ethea Entertainment, Pitt Street Productions, Luber Roklin Entertainment Production
Runtime 106 minutes
Rated R