The Last Sunrise // Starring Eva Longoria, Maia Reficco & Fernando Lindez // Official Trailer Out Now!

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Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer for THE LAST SUNRISE, a romance film starring Eva Longoria, Maia Reficco and FERNANDO LINDEZ.

The film is streaming globally on Prime Video August 26, starring Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, & Eva Longoria, from Director Carlson Young, based on the beloved novel by Anna Todd, author of the After series.

ABOUT THE FILM

Based on the beloved novel, The Last Sunrise follows Ry (Maia Reficco), a college student with a chronic illness, on a summer escape to Mallorca with her mother (Eva Longoria). As she unexpectedly falls for Julián (Fernando Lindez) and begins to embrace living in the moment, her worsening condition and long-hidden family secrets threaten to unravel everything before the summer ends.

Directed by Carlson Young

Starring Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, and Eva Longoria

Screenplay by Anna Klassen

Based on the novel by Anna Todd

Produced by Jennifer Gibgot, Lena Roklin, Andrew Panay, Brian Pitt, Anna Todd

Amazon MGM Studios Presents, an Ethea Entertainment, Pitt Street Productions, Luber Roklin Entertainment Production

Runtime 106 minutes

Rated R

Reficco, who previously starred as Eurydice in Broadway's Hadestown, leads the film in the role of Ry. More on the project's development and first-look images can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

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