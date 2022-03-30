THE KING'S DAUGHTER to Be Available for Streaming and Purchase

Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, and Benjamin Walker star in the epic fantasy adventure film narrated by Academy Award winner Julie Andrews. Own The King's Daughter with never-before-seen extras on digital on April 4th on Blu Ray and DVD April 19th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures.

Known as The Sun King, Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan; Mamma Mia!, Cinderella, Die Another Day) is the most powerful and influential monarch on the planet. Obsessed with his own mortality and the future of France, Louis turns to his spiritual advisor, Père La Chaise (William Hurt; A History of Violence, Black Widow), and the royal physician to help him obtain the key to immortality. Believing a mermaid (Fan Bingbing; The 355, X-Men: Days of Future Past) contains a force that grants everlasting life, Louis commissions a young sea captain (Benjamin Walker; In the Hearts of the Sea, Abe Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) to search the seas and capture the mystical creature. Further complicating his plans is his orphaned daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario; Maze Runner franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean), who returns to court with an abundance of elegance and an inherent defiance of authority. With a rare solar eclipse approaching, Louis will discover where his daughter's true loyalties lie as he races against time to extract the mermaid's life-giving force.



Exclusive bonus features include a deleted scene and a cast reflection on the film. Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly buy or rent.

