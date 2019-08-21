THE KID DETECTIVE Adds Adam Brody To Star, Executive Produce

Variety reports that Adam Brody will lead and executive produce "The Kid Detective," a new dramedy from Evan Morgan. Sophie Nelisse will also star.

Brody plays as a once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, who continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity until a 16-year-old client (Nelisse) brings him his first "adult" case: to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

Brody can currently be seen onscreen in "Ready or Not," the hide-and-seek thriller which is garnering rave reviews. He is probably best known for his time on "The O.C." playing perennial heartthrob Seth Cohen. He also played Dave Rygalski on "Gilmore Girls" and starred in cult classic "Jennifer's Body."

Sophie Nelisse is a French-Canadian actor who starred in "The Book Thief" and "The Great Gilly Hopkins."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories