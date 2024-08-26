THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Returning in September; WICKED Cast Among Guests in Season 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The fan-favorite talk show is back! Season 6 of THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW will premiere on Monday, September 23 with a 30 ROCK rooftop party, according to Deadline.

The premiere week event will feature Clarkson performing a show-stopping ‘Kellyoke’ medley with My Band Y’All to an audience full of New Yorkers, including ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Good Neighbors and Rad Humans, all of whom are stepping up in big ways for their local communities.

Guests confirmed for the new season include Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove and Zachary Quinto. The cast of Emily In Paris, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Camille Razat. The cast of Wicked will also appear on the show including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey. Watch the new promo!

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy® Award winning talk show host, Grammy® Award winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The hourlong program, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years. It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make her laugh along the way. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations. Emmy® and Gracie® Award winner Alex Duda is showrunner and executive producer. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

Comments