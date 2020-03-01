THE KEEPER Wins Audience Choice 'Best Of Fest' At The 26th Sedona International Film Festival; Full List of Winners!
The Keeper, a British-German biographical drama that tells the extraordinary love story between a young English woman and Bert Trautmann, German footballer and prisoner of war, who together overcome prejudice, public hostility and personal tragedy during World War II, was voted Audience Choice "Best of Fest" at the 26th annual Sedona International Film Festival.
The 2020 Sedona International Film Festival featured 177 films over nine days from Feb. 22 through March 1.
Among other Audience Choice award winners were Babysplitters, Best Feature Comedy; The Silent Revolution, Best International Film; Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, Best Documentary; and Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, Best Short Documentary.
People's Choice Awards were presented to Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man and The Lessons Shorts Program.
Actor/director Rob Reiner received the Sedona International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award.
In the Special Category Director's Choice Awards, Sanctuary was named Best Environmental Film; The Great 14th: Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama in His Own Words was named Best Humanitarian Film, Documentary; and She's in Portland earned the award for Excellence in Screenwriting. The Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking Award went to New York Rhapsody.
The 27th Sedona International Film Festival is scheduled from Feb. 20-28.
26TH ANNUAL SEDONA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS
Directors Choice Awards
Best Feature Drama: Foster Boy
Best Feature Comedy: How About Adolf?
Best International Film: Balloon
Best Documentary: For Sama
Best International Documentary: Grit
Best Short Documentary: The Last Harvest
Best Short Drama: TIE: Acuitzeramo and Extra Innings
Best Short Comedy: Demand Curve
Best Student Short: All Boys Die
Best Animation: Preheated
Special Category Directors' Choice:
Best Environmental Film: Sanctuary
Best Indie Spirit (Documentary): A Home Called Nebraska
Best Indie Spirit (Narrative Feature): Into Invisible Light
Best Indie Spirit (Short): Baby Kate
Best Humanitarian Film (Documentary): The Great 14th: Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama in His Own Words
Best Humanitarian Film (Narrative Feature): THE WALL Between Us
Best Humanitarian Film (Short): The Prisoner's Song
Best Family Film: Team Marco
Most Innovative Film: TIE: Osuba and Ring
Best Alumni Film: The Lessons Shorts Program
Excellence in Screenwriting: She's In Portland
Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking Award: New York Rhapsody
Audience Choice Awards
Best Feature Drama: The Keeper
Best Feature Comedy: Babysplitters
Best International Film: The Silent Revolution
Best Documentary: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Best Environmental Films: TIE: Sea of Shadows and The Pollinators
Best Short Documentary: Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses
Best Short Drama: TIE: Portraitist and Today You, Tomorrow Me
Best Short Comedy: Ms. Rossi
Best Student Short: Tree #3
Best Animation: Preheated
People's Choice Awards
People's Choice Award: Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man
People's Choice Award: The Lessons Shorts Program
BEST OF FEST: The Keeper
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement: Rob Reiner
Lifetime Achievement: Marc Shaiman
Heart of the Festival: Connie Levinson