THE KEEPER Wins Audience Choice 'Best Of Fest' At The 26th Sedona International Film Festival; Full List of Winners!

The Keeper, a British-German biographical drama that tells the extraordinary love story between a young English woman and Bert Trautmann, German footballer and prisoner of war, who together overcome prejudice, public hostility and personal tragedy during World War II, was voted Audience Choice "Best of Fest" at the 26th annual Sedona International Film Festival.

The 2020 Sedona International Film Festival featured 177 films over nine days from Feb. 22 through March 1.

Among other Audience Choice award winners were Babysplitters, Best Feature Comedy; The Silent Revolution, Best International Film; Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, Best Documentary; and Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, Best Short Documentary.

People's Choice Awards were presented to Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man and The Lessons Shorts Program.

Actor/director Rob Reiner received the Sedona International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the Special Category Director's Choice Awards, Sanctuary was named Best Environmental Film; The Great 14th: Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama in His Own Words was named Best Humanitarian Film, Documentary; and She's in Portland earned the award for Excellence in Screenwriting. The Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking Award went to New York Rhapsody.

The 27th Sedona International Film Festival is scheduled from Feb. 20-28.

For more information about the Sedona International Film Festival, visit www.SedonaFilmFest.org.

26TH ANNUAL SEDONA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS

Directors Choice Awards

Best Feature Drama: Foster Boy

Best Feature Comedy: How About Adolf?

Best International Film: Balloon

Best Documentary: For Sama

Best International Documentary: Grit

Best Short Documentary: The Last Harvest

Best Short Drama: TIE: Acuitzeramo and Extra Innings

Best Short Comedy: Demand Curve

Best Student Short: All Boys Die

Best Animation: Preheated

Special Category Directors' Choice:

Best Environmental Film: Sanctuary

Best Indie Spirit (Documentary): A Home Called Nebraska

Best Indie Spirit (Narrative Feature): Into Invisible Light

Best Indie Spirit (Short): Baby Kate

Best Humanitarian Film (Documentary): The Great 14th: Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama in His Own Words

Best Humanitarian Film (Narrative Feature): THE WALL Between Us

Best Humanitarian Film (Short): The Prisoner's Song

Best Family Film: Team Marco

Most Innovative Film: TIE: Osuba and Ring

Best Alumni Film: The Lessons Shorts Program

Excellence in Screenwriting: She's In Portland

Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking Award: New York Rhapsody

Audience Choice Awards

Best Feature Drama: The Keeper

Best Feature Comedy: Babysplitters

Best International Film: The Silent Revolution

Best Documentary: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Best Environmental Films: TIE: Sea of Shadows and The Pollinators

Best Short Documentary: Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses

Best Short Drama: TIE: Portraitist and Today You, Tomorrow Me

Best Short Comedy: Ms. Rossi

Best Student Short: Tree #3

Best Animation: Preheated

People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Award: Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man

People's Choice Award: The Lessons Shorts Program

BEST OF FEST: The Keeper

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement: Rob Reiner

Lifetime Achievement: Marc Shaiman

Heart of the Festival: Connie Levinson





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You