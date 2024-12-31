THE KARDASHIANS Sets Season Six Premiere Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kardashians returns on February 6th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with new episodes on Thursdays. The first five seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, THE FAMILY continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under THE WATCHFUL EYE of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris. Watch the new Season 6 teaser below.

