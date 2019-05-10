THE JELLIES Returns To Adult Swim 5/19

Adult Swim, the #1 cable destination for young adults, announces the season two premiere of THE JELLIES! on Sunday, May 19th at Midnight ET/PT.

The second season takes us deeper into the lives of the Jelly family, and their places in the Walla Walla community. Debbie, Barry, KY, and Cornell each face their own, sometimes very personal, challenges. Depending on each other and fellow townspeople for support is not always the best option.

The Jellies! is a quarter-hour animated series created by Tyler, The Creator and Lionel Boyce. The show's musical score and original composition is created by Tyler, who also lends his voice, along with those of Boyce, Phil LaMarr, Earl Skakel, AJ Johnson, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kilo Kish, and many more to the show's great cast of characters. The show is executive produced by Tyler, Boyce, Kelly Sato Clancy, Aaron Augenblick, Chris Clancy, and Carl Jones.

Catch all episodes from the first season here.

Check out the season 2 trailer here:

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.





