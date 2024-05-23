Dove Cameron Joins New Prime Video Thriller Series OBSESSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a report from Deadline, Schmigadoon! star Dove Cameron has joined the upcoming Prime Video thriller series Obsession alongside Avan Jogia.

Obsession is based on the novel 56 Days, written by Catherine Ryan Howard. The series centers on Oliver (Jogia) and Ciara (Cameron), who fall in love after meeting each other randomly at a supermarket. According to the official description, "Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body — brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, erotic, psychological thriller." The series is written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher.

Dove Cameron was recently seen in Apple TV+'s hit musical series Schmigadoon! along with an appearance in Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II. She was also seen as Cher in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical and in Netflix's Dumplin' with Jennifer Aniston.

She played the role of Mal in Disney's live-action film franchise Descendants. The film follows the teenage children of classic Disney villains. Dove originated the role of Mal, Maleficent's daughter, in 2015's Descendants. The 2017 sequel Descendants 2 drew the biggest cable numbers since the original and was the most-watched telecast among kid cable TV networks in total viewers (8.6 million).

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

