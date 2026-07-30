Cooper Hoffman Opens Up About New Romance Film I WANT YOUR SEX

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Cooper Hoffman appeared on TODAY to discuss his new film I Want Your Sex, a romance that follows a young man navigating a complicated relationship with his new boss. Hoffman spoke about how he approached the emotionally charged role and what it was like collaborating with Olivia Wilde on the project.

During the conversation, Hoffman also shared a personal memory about his late father, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, recalling how he introduced him to basketball. The anecdote offered a rare glimpse into his upbringing alongside details about his preparation process for the intense, character driven film.

Much of the interview centered on the demands of playing a character caught in a tangled workplace romance, with Hoffman describing how he built his performance opposite Wilde. He touched on the emotional intensity required for the role and how that shaped his approach on set.

The appearance gave viewers insight into both Hoffman's craft and his personal history, tying together his current project with reflections on family influence, particularly the bond with his father that extended beyond acting into shared interests like basketball.

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