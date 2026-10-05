THE INSTITUTE Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Released by MGM+

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MGM+ has released the official trailer and key art for the second season of THE INSTITUTE, with the new season set to premiere November 8 on MGM+.

Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, MGM+'s hit thriller horror series THE INSTITUTE is back for a highly anticipated second season. In the wake of their climactic escape from Dennison, Luke and his friends search for a way to end the Institute for good. Meanwhile, The Director enlists a new ally, tech billionaire Nolan Reeves, to help him rebuild, and Sigsby's life as a fugitive pushes her to seek a way back 'in.'

Cast and Creative Team

Starring: Joe Freeman (Luke Ellis), Ben Barnes (Tim Jamieson), Mary Louise Parker (Ms. Sigsby), Alfie Allen (Nolan), Simone Miller (Kalisha), Fionn Laird (Nicky), Arlen So (George), Robert Joy (Dr. Hendricks), Hannah Galway (Wendy)

Executive Produced by: Stephen King, Jack Bender, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Barber, Sam Sheridan, Ed Redlich, Michael Mahoney

Directed by: Jack Bender

Teleplay by: Benjamin Cavell

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in 45 countries across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the horror thriller The Institute, hit sci-fi horror series FROM, romantic adventure series Robin Hood, crime drama The Westies, drama adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, and the crime thriller American Hostage.

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