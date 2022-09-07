Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE HYPE Streetwear Competition Series Sets Return to HBO Max For Season Two

A new trailer for the upcoming season has been released.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Season two of the Max Original streetwear competition series THE HYPE, debuts THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 with three episodes followed by an additional three episodes on September 29, concluding with the final two episodes on October 6.

Competing for a career-changing Co-Sign and $150,000 cash prize, up-and-coming streetwear visionaries elevate their cutting-edge designs and entrepreneurial hustle to prove their brand is the future of fashion - and worthy of the hype.

Dropping viewers into the innovative world of streetwear, THE HYPE puts the artistry and entrepreneurial hustle of up-and-coming visionary designers to the ultimate test. Tackling timed challenges for a shot at a career-changing Co-Sign, a $150,000 cash prize plus having their designs sold exclusively on StockX, the premier platform for trading and consuming current culture, the designers must create ready-to-wear pieces that balance art and commerce while remaining authentic to their vision.

Hosted by Speedy Morman and featuring Co-Signers Offset, Bephie Birkett, and Marni Senofonte, this one-of-a-kind competition series promises to unveil the future of streetwear - and the next brand worthy of the hype. The series will also feature a variety of special guests including Law Roach, DJ Khaled, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angelo Baque, among others.

Executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Rachelle Mendez, Rikki Hughes, Jay Brown, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, Renata Lombardo and Kiari "Offset" Cephus. Hughes is also the showrunner.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

