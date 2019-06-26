THE HUSTLE Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Comes To Blu-ray and DVD

Two women put the "art" in con-artist in the outrageously fun comedy, THE HUSTLE, arriving on Digital August 6, 2019 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand August 20, 2019 from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (MGM) and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The film stars Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway (Ocean's 8, The Devil Wears Prada) and Rebel Wilson (Isn't It Romantic, Pitch Perfect) who show off their electric chemistry playing scam artists from different worlds who join forces to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. Filled with wildly entertaining and empowering moments from beginning to end, THE HUSTLEwhisks audiences away to a world of luxury and glamour set in a stunning seaside town in the south of France.



From director Chris Addison ("Veep") and producers Roger Birnbaum (The Magnificent Seven) and Rebel Wilson, THE HUSTLE on Blu-ray™ and DVD showcases bonus features taking viewers further into the world of scamming with special featurettes including behind-the-scenes footage, commentary from the cast and filmmakers, and more!



Josephine Chesterfield (Hathaway) is a glamorous, seductive Brit who defrauds gullible wealthy men. Penny (Wilson) amasses wads of cash by ripping off her marks in neighborhood bars. Despite their different methods, both are masters of the art of the fleece so they con the men that have wronged them. Wilson's talent for physicality and Hathaway's withering wit are a combustible combination as the pair of scammers pull out of the stops to swindle a naïve tech billionaire, played by Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), in this hilarious comedy.



BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™AND DVD

Hitting the Mark - We'll reveal the plans behind the film: from Anne Hathaway's initial discussions with Jac Schaeffer and Rebel Wilson about updating the story for a modern era to Chris Addison's collaboration with the cast to craft the comedy on set.

Comedy Class - Every actor in the film brings a very different comedic style to their roles. This comic clash helps sell the conflict between Josephine, Penny, and the other characters in the film.

Con Artists - The artists behind the camera help bring the story to life...in this case costume designer Emmer Fryer and production designer Alice Normington show off their skills.

Feature Commentary Director Chris Addison

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels and digital platforms. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE - www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.





