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THE HOST 4K Restoration to Return to Theaters Nationwide

The acclaimed film stars Song Kang-ho and Ko A-sung in the story of a father's battle to rescue his daughter from a mysterious creature.

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THE HOST 4K Restoration to Return to Theaters Nationwide

20 years after becoming a worldwide sensation, Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed creature-feature THE HOST returns to theaters, newly remastered in 4K, on November 20 featuring an exclusive conversation with Director Bong Joon Ho and filmmaker Edgar Wright.

Tickets are available now via Fandango.

The film is directed and written by Bong Joon Ho, and stars Song Kang-ho and Ko A-sung.

THE HOST follows Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), who works at a food stand on the banks of the Han River. Dozing on the job, he is awakened by his daughter, Hyun-seo (Ko A-sung), who is angry with him for missing a teacher-parent meeting at school. As Gang-du heads to the riverbank with a delivery, he notices a large crowd gathered, taking pictures and talking about something hanging from the Han River Bridge.

The otherwise idyllic landscape suddenly descends into bedlam when a terrifying creature climbs onto the riverbank and begins crushing and devouring people. Gang-du and his daughter run for their lives, but the creature suddenly grabs Hyun-seo and disappears back into the water.

The government announces that the monstrous creature is apparently the Host of an unidentified virus. Having feared the worst, Gang-du is stunned when he receives a phone call from his daughter. She is frightened—but very much alive. Determined to rescue her, Gang-du soon makes plans to infiltrate the forbidden zone near the Han River and save his daughter from the clutches of the horrifying Host.

Rated R | 119 minutes

THE HOST 4K Restoration to Return to Theaters Nationwide Image

THE HOST 4K Restoration to Return to Theaters Nationwide Image

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