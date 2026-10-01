THE HOST 4K Restoration to Return to Theaters Nationwide

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Magnolia Pictures will release a new 4K restoration of THE HOST in theaters nationwide on November 20, 2026. Twenty years after becoming a worldwide sensation, Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed creature-feature returns to theaters, newly remastered in 4K, on November 20 with an exclusive conversation with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Both thrill ride and poignant human drama, THE HOST combined state-of-the-art special effects with a gripping story, brought to life through a creative partnership between Weta Workshop (King Kong, The Lord of the Rings) and The Orphanage (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Sin City).

THE HOST follows Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), who works at a food stand on the banks of the Han River. Dozing on the job, he is awakened by his daughter, Hyun-seo (Ko A-sung), who is angry with him for missing a teacher-parent meeting at school. As Gang-du heads to the riverbank with a delivery, he notices a large crowd gathered, taking pictures and talking about something hanging from the Han River Bridge.

The otherwise idyllic landscape suddenly descends into bedlam when a terrifying creature climbs onto the riverbank and begins crushing and devouring people. Gang-du and his daughter run for their lives, but the creature suddenly grabs Hyun-seo and disappears back into the water.

The government announces that the monstrous creature is apparently the Host of an unidentified virus. Having feared the worst, Gang-du is stunned when he receives a phone call from his daughter. She is frightened—but very much alive. Determined to rescue her, Gang-du soon makes plans to infiltrate the forbidden zone near the Han River and save his daughter from the clutches of the horrifying Host.

THE HOST, from Magnolia Pictures, storms back into theaters nationwide on November 20th.

Credits

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Written by Bong Joon Ho

Starring Song Kang-ho, Ko A-sung

Rated R | 119 minutes

https://www.magnoliapictures.com/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 12 Hrs 12 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me