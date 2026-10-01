THE HOST 4K Restoration to Return to Theaters Nationwide
The film stars Song Kang-ho and Ko A-sung in the creature-feature thriller.
Magnolia Pictures will release a new 4K restoration of THE HOST in theaters nationwide on November 20, 2026. Twenty years after becoming a worldwide sensation, Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed creature-feature returns to theaters, newly remastered in 4K, on November 20 with an exclusive conversation with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
Both thrill ride and poignant human drama, THE HOST combined state-of-the-art special effects with a gripping story, brought to life through a creative partnership between Weta Workshop (King Kong, The Lord of the Rings) and The Orphanage (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Sin City).
THE HOST follows Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), who works at a food stand on the banks of the Han River. Dozing on the job, he is awakened by his daughter, Hyun-seo (Ko A-sung), who is angry with him for missing a teacher-parent meeting at school. As Gang-du heads to the riverbank with a delivery, he notices a large crowd gathered, taking pictures and talking about something hanging from the Han River Bridge.
The otherwise idyllic landscape suddenly descends into bedlam when a terrifying creature climbs onto the riverbank and begins crushing and devouring people. Gang-du and his daughter run for their lives, but the creature suddenly grabs Hyun-seo and disappears back into the water.
The government announces that the monstrous creature is apparently the Host of an unidentified virus. Having feared the worst, Gang-du is stunned when he receives a phone call from his daughter. She is frightened—but very much alive. Determined to rescue her, Gang-du soon makes plans to infiltrate the forbidden zone near the Han River and save his daughter from the clutches of the horrifying Host.
THE HOST, from Magnolia Pictures, storms back into theaters nationwide on November 20th.
Credits
Directed by Bong Joon Ho
Written by Bong Joon Ho
Starring Song Kang-ho, Ko A-sung
Rated R | 119 minutes
https://www.magnoliapictures.com/
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