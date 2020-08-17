THE HAUNTING arrives on Blu-ray October 20th

Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House” serves up sinister source material

Director Jan de Bont's (Speed) terrifying thriller THE HAUNTING arrives on Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line on October 20, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Widely regarded as one of the finest and most frightening ghost stories ever written, Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House" serves up sinister source material for this edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lili Taylor, Owen Wilson and Bruce Dern.

The limited-edition Paramount Presents Blu-ray Disc™ is presented in collectible packaging that includes a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster, and an interior spread with key movie moments. Newly remastered from a 4K film transfer supervised by Jan de Bont, THE HAUNTING Blu-ray also includes a new Filmmaker Focus with the director, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as a the previously released vintage behind-the-scenes featurette hosted by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and original trailers.

Bonus Features:

- Filmmaker Focus: Director Jan de Bont on The Haunting

- Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

- Theatrical Teaser

- Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis

For over a century, the foreboding Hill House mansion has sat abandoned...or so it seemed. Intrigued by its past, Dr. Marrow lures three subjects to the site for an experiment. But, from the moment of their arrival, as night descends, the study goes horrifyingly awry, and Hill House unleashes its supernatural wrath on the unsuspecting subjects.

About Paramount Presents

This collectible line spans celebrated classics to film-lover favorites, each from the studio's renowned library. Every Paramount Presents release features never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive collectible packaging. Additional titles available in the Paramount Presents collection on Blu-ray include: Fatal Attraction, King Creole, To Catch a Thief, Flashdance, Days of Thunder, Pretty In Pink, Airplane!, Ghost, and Roman Holiday.

Also inspired by Shirley Jackson's novel, the critically acclaimed television series "The Haunting of Hill House" is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD. "The Haunting of Hill House" is an Amblin Television, FlanaganFilm and Paramount Television production.

