THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE Available on Blu-ray & DVD October 15

Hailed as "one of the best TV shows of 2018" (RogerEbert.com) and "absolutely terrifying" (Rolling Stone), "THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE" arrives on

Blu-ray and DVD October 15, 2019 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Certified Fresh with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and nominated for six Saturn Awards, including Best Streaming Horror & Thriller Series, "THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE" has been renewed by Netflix as an anthology series, telling a new story each season.

"THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE" 3-Disc Blu-ray and 4-Disc DVD sets feature all 10 episodes from the acclaimed first season, including, for the first time, three Extended Director's Cut episodes with never-before-seen content. The Blu-ray and DVD also include exclusive commentary by creator and director Mike Flanagan on four episodes.

"THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE" is the critically acclaimed, modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's legendary novel about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they're reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their pasts... some of which lurk in their minds... and some of which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.

"THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE" Blu-ray & DVD sets include the following:

· EP 101: Steven Sees a Ghost

o Steven Sees a Ghost Extended Director's Cut

o Steven Sees a Ghost Extended Director's Cut Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

· EP 102: Open Casket

· EP 103: Touch

· EP 104: The Twin Thing

· EP 105: The Bent-Neck Lady

o The Bent-Neck Lady Extended Director's Cut

o The Bent-Neck Lady Extended Director's Cut Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

· EP 106: Two Storms

o Two Storms Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

· EP 107: Eulogy

· EP 108: Witness Marks

· EP 109: Screaming Meemies

· EP 110: Silence Lay Steadily

o Silence Lay Steadily Extended Director's Cut

o Silence Lay Steadily Extended Director's Cut Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

"THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE" is an Amblin Television, FlanaganFilm and Paramount Television production.

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. The PHE division oversees PPC's home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

Paramount Television is a leading studio, developing and financing a wide range of cutting-edge and entertaining television content across all media platforms for distribution worldwide. The studio's robust slate includes Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" (Amazon), "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix), "Maniac" (Netflix), "Berlin Station" (EPIX), "The Alienist" (TNT), "The Angel of Darkness" (TNT), "The Haunting of Hill House" (Netflix), "Catch-22" (Hulu), "First Wives Club" (BET), "Looking for Alaska" (Hulu), "Boomerang" (BET), "Dream Team" (BET), "Briarpatch" (USA) and "Home Before Dark" (Apple), among others. Paramount Television is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a subsidiary of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a global content company with premier television, film and digital entertainment brands.





