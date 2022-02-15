THE GREAT Season Two Sets DVD Release

The critically acclaimed and wildly entertaining comedic series "THE GREAT" Season Two arrives on DVD April 26, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Season Two is now available for purchase on Digital platforms.

Created and executive produced by Academy AwardÂ® and Golden GlobeÂ® nominee** Tony McNamara (The Favouriteâ€‹), "THE GREAT" is a satirical comedy-and occasionally true story-about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

With Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult reprising their Golden GlobeÂ®-nominated roles, Season Two finds Catherine finally taking the Russian throne for her own. But if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it's nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn't want to be. She'll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by two-time Emmy AwardÂ®-winning*** actress Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia.

The 4-disc DVD set features all ten episodes from Season Two, plus exclusive deleted scenes and an uproarious blooper reel.

"THE GREAT" Season Two is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and is currently Certified FreshÂ® on Rotten TomatoesÂ® at 100%.**** The MRC Television and Civic Center Media series, which has been renewed for a third season, has garnered notable awards recognition since its debut in 2020, including multiple EmmyÂ®, SAG Award, Critics Choice Awards and Golden GlobeÂ® nominations. "THE GREAT" has also been nominated for four Writers Guild Awards, with Tony McNamara winning for Episodic Comedy in 2021.

"THE GREAT" is created, written and executive produced by McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.