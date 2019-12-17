THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE Heads to DVD & Digital

THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE tells the historical, true story of Leonhard 'Sepp' Seppala (Brian Presley; Home of the Brave, Touchback) and his champion mushing dogs, Togo and Balto, during the great serum run of 1925. The serum run trail trekked nearly 700 miles from Anchorage to Nome in treacherous blizzard conditions.

The film's adventure follows Sepp, a widowed father and champion musher in the midst of overcoming his own personal tragedy when he steps in to help save the children of small dock town of Nome, Alaska from a rising diphtheria outbreak. When severe weather prevents all more modern forms of transportation, Sepp and his team of sled dogs join in to take on the most strenuous stretches of the relay to safely deliver the diphtheria antitoxin to Dr. Welch (Treat Williams; Hair, "Chicago Fire") at the Nome hospital. With his own child's life on the line, Sepp battles the elements and takes on the impossible to bring the antitoxin to the children in need, just in the nick of time.





THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE has a run time of approximately 84-minutes and is rated PG for thematic material, brief bloody images, some language and smoking.